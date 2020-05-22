|
|
|
ETHERINGTON Ronald Frank
'Ron' Sadly passed away after a short illness
on 6th May 2020, aged 86 years.
He will be greatly missed by his
wife Pat (Tricia) and lovely children
Rena, Sally and Robert.
Also partners Neil and Teresa
and super grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
Due to the current National guidelines, a private family funeral service is to be held at Eastbourne Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Ronald may be given to MS Society cheques sent
c/o Hailsham Funeral Service,
11 Station Road, Hailsham,
BN27 2BE 01323 440909
www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Eastbourne Herald on May 22, 2020