Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hailsham Funeral Service (Hailsham)
11 Station Rd
Hailsham, Sussex BN27 2BE
01323 440909
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Etherington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Etherington

Notice Condolences

Ronald Etherington Notice
ETHERINGTON Ronald Frank
'Ron' Sadly passed away after a short illness
on 6th May 2020, aged 86 years.

He will be greatly missed by his
wife Pat (Tricia) and lovely children
Rena, Sally and Robert.
Also partners Neil and Teresa
and super grandchildren
and great grandchildren.

Due to the current National guidelines, a private family funeral service is to be held at Eastbourne Crematorium.

Donations in memory of Ronald may be given to MS Society cheques sent
c/o Hailsham Funeral Service,
11 Station Road, Hailsham,
BN27 2BE 01323 440909
www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Eastbourne Herald on May 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -