|
|
|
PIPER Ronald Frank 'Ron' Passed away peacefully on
27th January 2020 at
Eastbourne District General Hospital, aged 86 years.
Loving husband of the late Monica, dear uncle of Debbie, Allan and Roger, will be sadly missed by family
and friends.
Grateful thanks to Dr Wicks and the staff at Palm Court Nursing Home
for their support and care.
Funeral service to take place at Eastbourne Crematorium Main Chapel on Wednesday 4th March at 11am.
Family flowers only but donations in Ron's memory can be made to
RNLI Eastbourne.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
65 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4LR Tel 01323 734482.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Feb. 21, 2020