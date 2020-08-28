Home

Haine and Son Funeral Directors (Hailsham)
46 South Rd.
Hailsham, East Sussex BN27 3JQ
01323 840049
Rose Parker Notice
PARKER Rose Violet Passed away peacefully on 18th August 2020, aged 92.
Loving wife to the late John, wonderful Mum and Mum-In-Law to Robert & Cari, Frances & Jean Pierre, Maggie &
Steve. Much loved Nan, Great Nan,
Aunty and a treasured friend to many.

Funeral service to be held at Eastbourne Crematorium, Main Chapel on Wednesday 9th September at 10am.
Family flowers only but donations are very welcome to St Wilfrid's Hospice c/o Haine & Son, 46 South Road, Hailsham, BN27 3JQ. 01323 840049.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 28, 2020
