Rose Swift Notice
SWIFT Rose Ward Rose passed away peacefully,
aged 74, on 23rd May 2020
in Three Gables Care Home.
Rose is survived by her dear husband, Eddie Swift. Rose was a loving mother to her son Mark, daughter-in-law Lisa and grandchildren, Hannah and Charlotte. Rose will be sorely missed
by all that knew her.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a small private service will take place
at Willingdon Cemetery.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
56 High Street, Polegate, BN26 6AD. Tele 01323 487855
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 5, 2020
