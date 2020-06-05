|
|
|
SWIFT Rose Ward Rose passed away peacefully,
aged 74, on 23rd May 2020
in Three Gables Care Home.
Rose is survived by her dear husband, Eddie Swift. Rose was a loving mother to her son Mark, daughter-in-law Lisa and grandchildren, Hannah and Charlotte. Rose will be sorely missed
by all that knew her.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a small private service will take place
at Willingdon Cemetery.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
56 High Street, Polegate, BN26 6AD. Tele 01323 487855
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 5, 2020