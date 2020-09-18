Home

Roy Deacon Notice
Deacon Roy Henry Aged 88, died on the
13th September 2020.

Freed from the misery of Dementia.

Dearly loved husband of Pat,
proud and caring dad to Russ and Lynn,
father-in-law to Anne and Peter,
grandad to Helen, Gemma,
Roisin and Patrick,
great grandad to Annabelle.

The service has been arranged for
Wednesday, 30 September at
Eastbourne Crematorium,
Main Chapel at 2.00pm.

Donations if desired in Roy's
memory to the "Alzheimer's Society",
care of Serenity, 43 South Street,
Eastbourne, BN21 4UT.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 18, 2020
