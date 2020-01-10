|
ATTFIELD Sheila Rosemary Passed away peacefully (shortly after her
92nd birthday) on
Tuesday 17th December 2019.
Widow of Horace (known as Bill), mother to Alan, Paul and Lynne.
All welcome to a celebration of Sheila's life in the Main Chapel, Eastbourne Crematorium on Friday
17th January 2020 at 1pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if wished, to Pentlands Nursing Home, 42 Mill Road, Worthing, BN11 5DU where Sheila spent her final months, loved and very well cared for.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeral Service, 51, South Street, Eastbourne BN21 4SL.
Telephone number: 01323 734482
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Jan. 10, 2020