Sheila Melluish

Sheila Melluish Notice
MELLUISH Sheila Irene Passed away at Eastbourne Hospital on 24th March 2020, aged 91.
Loving Mother to Den, Paul,
Colin and their families.
Also a much loved Nan and Great Nan.
Due to current circumstances,
only immediate family to attend the Funeral Service at Eastbourne Crematorium Main Chapel on Wednesday 15th April at 2pm.
Donations, if desired, can be made payable to 'Friends of Eastbourne Hospital' c/o Haine and Son, 65
High Street, Polegate, East Sussex, BN26 6AH. Telephone 01323 489127
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Apr. 3, 2020
