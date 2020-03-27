|
|
|
O'HANLON Sheila Passed away on 17th March.
Will be sorely missed
by her many friends.
Funeral service to take place
on Wednesday 15th April at the
Eastbourne Crematorium.
Sadly this cannot be attended by
friends, but a service of thanksgiving
will be held in her memory at
St John's Church at a later date.
No flowers, but if desired donations
can be made to St John's Church.
All enquiries to Haine and Son, 19
South Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex,
BN21 4JU, Telephone: 01323 727801
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Mar. 27, 2020