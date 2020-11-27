|
|
|
WILLIAMSON Sheila Anne Margaret Passed away peacefully on 15th November 2020 at Conquest Hospital, after a short illness,
aged 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Brian, much loved Mum to Penny, Andrew and Sheri and Grandma to Nancy, Hannah and Martha.
She will be deeply missed by all.
Private funeral at Eastbourne Crematorium on Friday 4th December at 1pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to British Heart Foundation or Cancer Research UK c/o Co-Op Funeralcare, 56 High Street, Polegate. BN26 6AD
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 27, 2020