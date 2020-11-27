Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Polegate
56 High Street
Polegate, Sussex BN26 6AD
01323 487 855
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Williamson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Williamson

Notice Condolences

Sheila Williamson Notice
WILLIAMSON Sheila Anne Margaret Passed away peacefully on 15th November 2020 at Conquest Hospital, after a short illness,
aged 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Brian, much loved Mum to Penny, Andrew and Sheri and Grandma to Nancy, Hannah and Martha.
She will be deeply missed by all.
Private funeral at Eastbourne Crematorium on Friday 4th December at 1pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to British Heart Foundation or Cancer Research UK c/o Co-Op Funeralcare, 56 High Street, Polegate. BN26 6AD
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -