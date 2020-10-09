|
|
|
JONES B.E.M. Stanley Raymond
"Stan" Passed away peacefully in Hospital
on 1st October 2020, aged 91 years.
He will be sadly missed by
his loving wife, Lily and all his
family and many friends.
Stan was the long-standing President of the Lottbridge Golf Club.
Due to the current guidelines a private Funeral Service will take place at Eastbourne Crematorium.
The family would like to thank everyone for their condolences at this sad time.
Donations in memory of Stan may be given to Dementia UK or British Heart Foundation cheques sent c/o
Hailsham Funeral Service,
11 Station Road, Hailsham,
BN27 2BE 01323 440909
www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Oct. 9, 2020