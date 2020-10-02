|
|
|
MITCHELL Susan Frances
(nee Diplock) Passed away peacefully on the
21st September 2020 at home with her family.
Amazing wife of 50 years to Barry, incredible mum, nan, great nan, sister, auntie and good friend.
Will be missed by all forever.
Donations to St Wilfrid's Hospice can be made via the tribute page https://susan-frances-mitchell.muchloved.com/ or cheques may be sent via the funeral director, Arthur C Towner Ltd, 1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, TN40 1DG
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Oct. 2, 2020