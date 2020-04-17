|
McFADDEN
Tessa Died peacefully at Eastbourne DGH
on 30th March 2020, aged 89 years,
following a short illness.
Greatly loved mother of Mark,
mother-in-law of Helen and
Grandmother of Paddy and Luke.
Spirited tennis and squash player
and coach, kind and cheerful friend
to many.
Private family funeral but a later memorial service will be held,
date to be confirmed.
Donations if desired to The Friends of Eastbourne Hospital cheques sent
c/o Hailsham Funeral Service,
11 Station Road, Hailsham,
BN27 2BE. 01323 440909
www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Apr. 17, 2020