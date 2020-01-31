|
|
|
Backler Theresa Passed away peacefully in the
Beechwood Grove Care Home on
21 January, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Don and
loved mum of Raymond,
David, Paul, Laurence and Paul,
she will be sadly missed by all
the family and her friends.
Funeral service will take place on
Wednesday, 19 February at
Eastbourne Crematorium,
Main Chapel at 12.00noon.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired, to
"Alzheimer's Research", care of
Serenity, 43 South Street,
Eastbourne, BN21 4UT
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Jan. 31, 2020