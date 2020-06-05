|
White Tony Aged just 63,
died at his home
in Jevington on
21st May from prostate cancer.
He was comfortable, not in pain
and in his last few weeks had been lovingly cared for by his family who were at his bedside when he finally called TIME! for the last time.
Much loved by his wife Tina,
sons James and David,
and brother Dean.
A family funeral service will be held at
Eastbourne Crematorium at 2pm
on Monday 8th June which will
be broadcast (live-streamed).
No flowers, but donations in
Tony's memory can be made to
St Wilfrid's Hospice, c/o
Serenity Funeral Directors,
43 South Street, Eastbourne BN21 4UT.
Later in the year, a memorial service will be held which will be open to anyone who knew Tony.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 5, 2020