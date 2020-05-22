|
|
|
McCULLOUGH
Ursula It is with
deepest sadness
that we announce that Ursula McCullough has
passed away, to be with her Lord, on the 9th of May, 2020 at the age of 81.
Ursula McCullough was the wife of
the late Dr. Bernard McCullough of
Glendale Avenue, Eastbourne.
She has left her three daughters,
Christine, Angela and Sylvia
and nine grandchildren.
Ursula and Bernard were a
dedicated Christian couple who
were missionaries for the BMS
in the Democratic Republic of
Congo from 1964-78. Since then
she has been living in Eastbourne
as a GP's wife and an active member
of Victoria Baptist church. She was
involved in youth work, missionary
fellowship and leading the mother
and toddlers groups.
She will be sorely missed by all
of her family and friends.
Her legacy will continue to shine.
Family flowers only please, donations if
desired to Baptist Mission Society,
c/o Haine and Son, 19 South Street,
Eastbourne, BN21 4UJ
01323 727801.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on May 22, 2020