|
|
|
Wilcox Valerie Peacefully at home in Burgess Hill,
aged 89 after a long battle with
Cancer on Christmas day.
Much loved and missed by Douglas, Sheila and her grandchildren
Emma, Thomas, Simon and her
great grandchildren Ollie & Joey.
Funeral service to take place at Eastbourne Crematorium on
Thursday 16th January at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired made payable to "Age Concern Hassocks & District" may be sent to Dominic,
Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services,
82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill,
RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Jan. 3, 2020