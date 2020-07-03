Home

FLINT Veronica Bernadette Sadly passed away on 18th June 2020, aged 94.
She will be greatly missed by her loving husband Peter, children and their spouses and grandchildren,
all her family and many friends.
Rest in Peace.
The funeral service will be private,
but anyone wishing to make an
enquiry can call Coop Funeralcare
on Tel: 734482.
Donations in Veronica's memory
can be made for
British Heart Foundation via
veronicabernadetteflint.
muchloved.com
Published in Eastbourne Herald on July 3, 2020
