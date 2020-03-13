|
|
|
PRIVETT Veronica Annabelle
(Nee Bett) It is with great sadness that the family of Veronica Annabelle Privett announces her passing, suddenly at home on Tuesday 18th February, 2020, at the age of 80 years.
Veronica will be lovingly remembered by her son Andrew of 56 years and
her Brother Richard Murray-Bett.
Veronica will also be fondly remembered by her only Grandson John Privett & his Wife Tori Privett.
A Celebration of Veronica's Life will be held on Friday 20th March, 2020 at 2.30pm in The Family Chapel, Eastbourne Crematorium, Hide Hollow, Langney, Eastbourne BN23 8AE.
Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory
of Veronica to the
The People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA Registered charity nos. 208217 & SC037585) either online
at https://www.pdsa.org.uk or there will be a collection at the Crematorium for those wishing to donate on the day.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
65 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4LR. Tel, 01323 734482.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Mar. 13, 2020