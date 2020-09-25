Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Eastbourne
51 South Street
Eastbourne, Sussex BN21 4SL
01323 734 482
Resources
More Obituaries for Victor Ablewhite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor Ablewhite

Notice Condolences

Victor Ablewhite Notice
ablewhite Victor Charles (Max) Sadly passed away on
September 12th 2020, aged 91 years.

Loving father, grandfather and
great grandfather who will be missed each and every day but leaves the happiest memories with us always.

The family would like to thank
St Margaret's Nursing Home for their amazing care and to all for their condolences to such a wonderful man.

Due to Covid restrictions a
Private Cremation in Eastbourne
will be held on 30th September.
Any donations to the Venton Centre, Age Concern, Eastbourne.

All enquiries to the
Co-op funeral care, Eastbourne.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -