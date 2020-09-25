|
|
|
ablewhite Victor Charles (Max) Sadly passed away on
September 12th 2020, aged 91 years.
Loving father, grandfather and
great grandfather who will be missed each and every day but leaves the happiest memories with us always.
The family would like to thank
St Margaret's Nursing Home for their amazing care and to all for their condolences to such a wonderful man.
Due to Covid restrictions a
Private Cremation in Eastbourne
will be held on 30th September.
Any donations to the Venton Centre, Age Concern, Eastbourne.
All enquiries to the
Co-op funeral care, Eastbourne.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 25, 2020