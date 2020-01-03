|
|
|
Vass Wendy Passed away on December 10th, 2019.
She will be sadly missed
by family and friends, as well as by
her loving guide dog, Timber.
A funeral will be held at Eastbourne Crematorium in the Family Chapel
on January 6th, 2020 at 3:30pm.
Donations, if desired, to the Guide Dogs.
Donations in memory of Wendy
may also be made online at
www.guidedogs.org.uk
Any inquiries please contact
Co-op Funeralcare, 56 High Street,
Polegate BN26 6AD. Tele 01323 487855
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Jan. 3, 2020