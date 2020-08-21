|
Denny William Eric
CBE, QC. Master of the Bench of Gray's Inn, Barrister and Recorder of The Crown Court 1974-1993 and former Chairman, Home Secretary's Advisory Board on Restricted Patients.
Passed away at home on
Monday 10th August, aged 92.
Avid jazz musician and keen sailor.
Loving husband of the late Anna.
Much loved father to Paul, Amanda and Clare and his grandchildren Daisy, Poppy, Anna, Oliver and Alec.
Will be dearly missed.
Private family service at
Wealden Crematorium on 28th August and wake following.
Donations in lieu of flowers please to
St Wilfrid's Hospice, Eastbourne
c/o R Butler & Sons, 5 Station Road, Hailsham BN27 2BE or directly.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 21, 2020