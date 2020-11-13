Home

Notice

William Moye Notice
MOYE William Frank Passed away peacefully on
28th October 2020.
Beloved Husband to the late Eileen, Father to Andrew and Howard and Grandfather to Ella and Chris,
and Great Grandfather to Thoedore.
Will be greatly missed
by all who loved him.
Thanks and gratitude to the carers
and staff at Victoria House.
Rest in Peace.
Family funeral has taken place.
Donations if desired to Christian Aid
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare
56 High Street Polegate BN26 9AD
Tel 01323 487855
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 13, 2020
