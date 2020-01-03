|
|
|
WARE William John
"Bill" Passed away in Hospital on
29th December 2019, aged 69 years.
He enjoyed a wonderful Christmas at home surrounded by all his family.
He will be greatly missed by them all.
Funeral service to take place at
The James West Centre, Brunel Drive, Hailsham on Friday 10th January 2020 at 10.00a.m. Flowers welcome, alternatively donations may be given to
St Wilfrid's Hospice Cheques sent c/o Hailsham Funeral Service,
11 Station Road, Hailsham, BN27 2BE
01323 440909
www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Jan. 3, 2020