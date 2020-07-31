|
|
|
WINCHESTER William Alfred (Bill) Father of Ian, father-in-law of Christine.
Formerly of Woodgate Road for
70 years, 35 years at Southdown buses.
Passed away peacefully 24th July,
7 weeks short of his century.
Reunited with Doreen (Jeff)
after 17 years.
Funeral service, Tuesday 11th August at 3pm at Eastbourne Crematorium.
At Bill's request no black to be worn.
Family flowers only.
Donations to "Eastbourne Talking Newspaper Association" and/or "Eastbourne RNLI", c/o Serenity Funeral Directors, 43 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UT
Published in Eastbourne Herald on July 31, 2020