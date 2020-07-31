Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Funeral Directors
43 South Street
Eastbourne, East Sussex BN21 4UT
(013) 237-3644 4
Resources
More Obituaries for William Winchester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Winchester

Notice Condolences

William Winchester Notice
WINCHESTER William Alfred (Bill) Father of Ian, father-in-law of Christine.
Formerly of Woodgate Road for
70 years, 35 years at Southdown buses.
Passed away peacefully 24th July,
7 weeks short of his century.
Reunited with Doreen (Jeff)
after 17 years.
Funeral service, Tuesday 11th August at 3pm at Eastbourne Crematorium.
At Bill's request no black to be worn.
Family flowers only.
Donations to "Eastbourne Talking Newspaper Association" and/or "Eastbourne RNLI", c/o Serenity Funeral Directors, 43 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UT
Published in Eastbourne Herald on July 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -