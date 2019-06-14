Abby Marie Hofman passed away Sunday, June 9 at her home in Raider Ranch, Lubbock, Texas at the age of 91. Abby was born April 19, 1928, in San Angelo to Charley Henry and Lessye Silvers.

As a child Abby lived in Lingo, NM and Bledsoe, TX where her dad tried to make a living ranching and her mother taught school.

When Abby was 13 her family moved to Dora where she met Don Hofman. Don says as far as he was concerned it was love at first sight.

June 2, 1946, Don and Abby married. They went on a 4-month honeymoon at Fort Campbell, Kentucky courtesy of the United States Army. When Don was dismissed from the Army they returned to West Texas/Eastern New Mexico to farm and ranch.

Don and Abby lived in Morton, TX while their children were in school. After Donna graduated, they were able to realize a dream and bought a small ranch in central New Mexico. In 1970 Don became manager of the Historic Bell Ranch north of Tucumcari. Abby was a gracious host to numerous guests, tours, artists and photographers. She was a master at cooking for her many guests, while living 50 miles from the grocery store. She also served as the Weatherman and Post Mistress at the Bell.

In 1987 Don retired and they were able to realize another dream. They bought a 5th wheel and traveled for seven months. They journeyed deep into Mexico, all the way up the west coast, into Alaska and back home to New Mexico.

After returning to Tucumcari they built a home South of town and later bought a small ranch west of town.

Abby was a homemaker and spent many hours volunteering at church, Cowboy Camp Meetings, Hospital Auxiliary, Boys and Girls Ranch of NM, Cowbelles, Emmaus, Ministry of Hope and many other organizations.

In 2016 Don and Abby sold their home and moved to Raider Ranch in Lubbock, TX to be near their family.

Abby will be profoundly missed by her husband of 73 years, Don, her daughter Donna (Phil) Pharies, her grandchildren, Charles (Stacy) Pharies, Cheri (Greg) Poe and Chet (Melinda) Pharies and nine great-grandchildren all of Lubbock.

Abby was greeted in heaven by a son, Charles Hofman, and a Grandson, Chad Pharies.

There will be a Graveside service Saturday, June 22 at 7:00 p.m. CDT at Morton Memorial Cemetery.

There will be a Memorial Service for Abby Monday, June 24 at 1:30 MDT at Center Street Methodist Church in Tucumcari, NM.

In Lieu of flowers the family would appreciate contributions to Center Street Methodist Church of Tucumcari or Boys and Girls Ranch of New Mexico.

Visit www.memorialdesigners.net, to leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on June 16, 2019