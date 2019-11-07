|
Alan Everett Hinton, son of E.L. and Wanda Hinton, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the age of 61 at UMC Hospital in Lubbock, TX.
Alan was born January 31, 1958 in Hobbs, NM. He graduated from Roswell High School in 1975, attended Texas Tech and worked as a Grocery Manager for most of his working career.
Alan was preceded in death by his loving son James Hinton of Portales, NM, and his parents E.L and Wanda Hinton of Roswell, NM.
Alan was an avid outdoorsman –he enjoyed hunting, fishing, four wheeling, boating, hiking, and backpacking in the mountains. Alan shared his love for the outdoors with his son James and daughter Lauretta who both grew up sharing his passion and love of the great outdoors. Alan not only went on many hunting and fishing trips with his children and grandchildren but also with nephews and close family friends.
Alan is survived by his daughter, Lauretta Faye Dozier and her husband, Chancey of Roswell, NM, his beloved grandchildren, Jade Dozier, Taylor Dozier, Bryce Dozier and Rochelle Bartlett and her husband Cody of Roswell, NM, and Audrey Renee Hinton of Clovis, NM; brother, Troy Hinton of Portales, NM and his children, Lee Hinton and Evan Hinton and his wife Amanda of Portales, NM and their children, Dixie and Evan. He also leaves behind numerous cousins and friends that were family.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the members of the family and friends that stayed by his side in comfort and love in the hospital in Lubbock- his aunt Sonja Gardner, cousin Dale Gardner and his wife Penny; and his good friend Robert; Melinda Farmer...for your continued support and guidance, for staying with him that last week, and always being there for everyone, especially Alan; and Troy for being there for Alan during his final hours. A special thanks to Lee and Evan for checking in on their uncle, to Randy for all your help at the home place; and many thanks to the close friends who all stepped up to help Alan and check on him in times of need.
Alan will always be remembered by friends and family for his outdoor living skills and passion for hunting and fishing. Alan had a soft heart for animals and was known for his skills of training hunting dogs who were a great help out in the hunting field.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2pm at Wheeler Mortuary in Portales, NM with Reverend Elizabeth Kirkwood officiating. The family will accept visitors afterwards at the Hinton homeplace at 1671 NM 236, Portales, NM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: New Mexico Wildlife Federation (advocates for open access to all public BLM lands and conservation efforts - http://nmwildlife.org/ <http://nmwildlife.org/> ); Texas Brigades (provides outdoor educational opportunities for youth- https://www.texasbrigades.org/ <https://www.texasbrigades.org/> ).
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net wheelermortuary.net/>
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Nov. 10, 2019