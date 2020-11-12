When Albert (Al) George Miller entered heaven on November 7, 2020, he was reunited with family and friends.

He was born June 21, 1929, in Philadelphia Pa to the home of Albert B Miller and Bertha Hoffman Miller. He had one sister, Mary. He was raised and educated in Philadelphia. Upon completion of high school, he began his military service. While in the Air Force, he received assignments in Korea, Guam, Japan and the Philippines. He retired as a staff Sergeant. After leaving the military, Al invested his career in the insurance industry. He held various positions representing several different insurance companies.

Al was a strong man with a big heart. He loved interaction with people. Al loved watching his sons and grandson playing sports as they grew up. His favorite social spot was Denny's restaurant where he spent time with friends.

Al is survived by his wife, Janet and three sons, Gene, Mike and Jim, as well as four grandchildren, Mason, Cameron, Kaitlyn and Taylor Bay.

Al and his wife, Janet have lived in Clovis, NM for 24 happy years.



Al will be dearly missed!



