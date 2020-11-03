Albert Leroy Lindstedt, 67, of Clovis, NM passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his home. A celebration of life will be held from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1429 Westchester Ave, Clovis, NM. A graveside will be held at a later date at Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM.
Albert was born February 5, 1953 in Chicago, IL to Albert Raymond Lindstedt and Adeline Kozlowski Lindstedt. He joined the Air Force in 1972 and got orders to Cannon AFB, where he spent 23 out of his 24 years in the service. He was a weapons system specialist and worked on the F-111 fighter jets. He won many awards and had many accomplishments. He was considered one of the best in his field before retiring as a MSgt in 1996.
He was Always there to help anyone who needed it. He enjoyed fishing, camping, going to the VFW, spoiling his cat; Midnight and making plastic canvas crafts for friends and family. He was a die hard Chicago bears fan. Albert loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include: his daughter; Kathleen (Oscar) Villanes of Clovis, NM, son; Albert Otto Lindstedt of Clovis, NM, brother; Donald (Kathleen) Lindstedt of Fort Mill, SC, and three grandchildren; Kaytlynn Conley, Tyler Conley, and Treyson Villanes. He was preceded in death by his parents; Albert and Adeline Lindstedt, wife; Margaret Lindstedt, sister; Harriet Lindstedt, and uncle; Otto Lindstedt.
