Albert Teofilo Garza, 81, of Clovis, NM passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Plains Regional Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, February 15, 2020, at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton. Jeremiah Garza, Michael Garza, Rusty Hendricks, Dusty Lewis, Gordy Caballero, Javier Alvarez, and Larry Joe Garza will serve as pallbearers. WT Denton staff will be honorary pallbearers.
Albert was born February 9 1938, in Santa Rosa, Texas to Arturo and Lily (Oliverez) Garza. He served in the US Air Force for 8 years during Vietnam. Albert was a sheet metal worker at W.T. Denton. He coached football, baseball, and softball, and especially loved watching his grandchildren play sports. Albert enjoyed bowling, playing the lottery, coloring and watching Westerns.
Survivors include: his 16 children; Larry Joe (Velma) Garza of Del Rio, TX, Cindy (Mike) Acosta of Atlanta, GA, JoAnn (Juan) Nanez of Del Rio, TX, Frances Daniel of Hobbs, NM, Michael Ray Garza of Topeka, KS, Lilly Wanless of Bent, OR, Albert Garza Jr. of Lubbock, TX, Charlie (Cindy) Windham of Clovis, NM, Bobby (Vicki) Windham of Grady, NM, Teresa (Floyd) Dudley of Clovis, NM, Tracy (Chris) Lewis of Clovis, NM, Betty Garza of Amarillo, TX, Jeremiah (Cherry) Garza of Clovis, NM, Becky (Gordy) Caballero of Amarillo, TX, Orlando Garza of Del Rio, TX, and Letricia (Jesse) Bosquez of Del Rio, TX, seven siblings; Pete (Lupe) Garza, Dora (Lue) Montavlo, Lily (Rene) Rangel, Lupe (Connie) Garza, Helen Garza, Berta Wedgeworth, and Irene Perez, 15 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife; Maxine Garza, parents; Arturo and Lily Garza, two brothers; Arturo Garza Jr. and Lino Garza, and grandson; Robert Windham
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneral home.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Feb. 12, 2020