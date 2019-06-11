Celebration of Life for Alexis "Lex" Dawn Brittenum age 2, of Clovis, NM, is set for 10:00AM MST, Friday, June 14, 2019, at Faith Christian Family Church with Pastor David Swann officiating. Jaxon Odom, Chance Brittenum, Joshua Roybal, Josiah Roybal, TJ Floyd, and Easton Floyd will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be, Knox Hatley, and Gunner Hatley. Burial to follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held, Friday, June 14, 2019, from 9:00AM to 10:00AM at Faith Christian Family Church.

Alexis went to be with the Lord, June 7, 2019, at 9:45PM, in Tampa Florida. She was born, April 9, 2017, in Clovis, NM to Jadrien and Melanie (Watkins) Brittenum. Alexis was diagnosed with Leukemia in November 2018. She lived life to the fullest in her short two years. Alexis loved animals, riding horses, riding four wheelers, swimming, dancing, and praising Jesus. She had the most contagious smile and brought so much joy to those around her. Alexis' favorite words were "Hold you" and "Blankie".

Alexis is survived by her Dada and Mama, two sisters; Paige and Jayda, one brother: Chance. Her grandparents; Steve and Melissa Watkins of Clovis, NM, Pamela O'Conner of Chattanooga, TN. One very special great grandmother; Irene Watkins of Clovis, NM. Two uncles; Steve (Brandi) Watkins, Jerrod "Pal" (Jennifer) Watkins both of Clovis, NM, and many aunts, uncles, all of her cousins, who she adored.

In Lieu of flowers the family suggests, donations to, The Ronald McDonald House. Online donations may be made to; Alexis Brittenum at Bank of Clovis, Clovis, NM.

