Memorial service for Allen Kelley, age 82, of Clovis, New Mexico, is scheduled for 3:00 PM, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Central Baptist Church in Clovis with Pastor Michael Kirby of Clovis officiating. Allen died Wednesday, June 16, 2020 in Clovis. He was born November 28, 1937 in Childress, Texas to Barnie and Velma (Harris) Kelley. He married Helen Priest on April 14, 1963.
Allen moved with his family to Curry County in September of 1939. He attended Texico schools, where he was active in basketball, track and FFA. After graduating from Texico High School in 1956, Allen attended ENMU for 2 years. He farmed in the Pleasant Hill community and south of Clovis until 1983. Allen then became the Market News reporter for the state of New Mexico for 23 years before retiring in 2006. He loved being the market reporter, as he could visit with ranchers and farmers. Allen was a member of Curry County Farm Bureau until his death, serving as chairman and on the board of directors. He was also active in the Clovis Meals on Wheels program. Allen served as a Deacon at Central Baptist Church, where he was a member and served on the food ministry team and the new church member team. You could always find Allen at the Welcome Center on Sunday mornings. He was a loyal Texico Wolverine fan and a Clovis Wildcat fan, having reserved seats for all of the football and basketball games. Allen started attending the New Mexico State basketball tournament in 1967. He enjoyed watching any kind of sports on tv. Allen loved people, and was a loving husband, father, grandad and great-grandad. Family was very important to him and he loved spending time with them, and was proud of each one. He will be missed by his famiy and many friends. Allen is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, J.C. Kelley; and his three brothers-in-law, Buster Wooten, Tom Jesko and James Priest.
Allen is survived by his wife, Helen; his two daughters, Zandy Bunch and her husband, Clint of Clovis, NM and LaShauna Kelley-James of Clovis, NM; his brother, Leon Kelley and his wife, Latitia of Clovis, NM; his sister, Phyllis Wooten of Portales, NM; his sister-in-law, Lynda Teakell of Corsicana, TX; his grandson, Logan Potts and his wife, Whitney; his 2 granddaughters, Abbie Fails and her husband, Jon, Savanna Hawkins and her husband, Gunar; 4 great-granddaughters; 4 great-grandsons; his brother, and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
The family suggests memorials be sent to the Baptist Children's Home, 2200 South Avenue I, Portales, NM, 88130. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.