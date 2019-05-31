Allene Harvey, 84, of Clovis, NM passed away May 28, 2019, at University Medical Center in Lubbock, TX. A visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, June 3, 2019, at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton, with Bobby Jack Stewart officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Terrace in Farwell, TX. Roger Robinson, Mark Harvey, Shane Andes, Ronnie Robinson, Cole Andes, and Jay Jenkins will serve as pallbearers. Terry Robinson, Marla Robinson Golladay, and Mattie Jenkins King will be honorary pallbearers.

Allene was born December 13, 1934, in Oklaunion, Texas to William Carl Heard and Mattie Era Vaughn Heard. She married Roger Gene Harvey March 10, 1951, in Muleshoe, TX. Allene was a member of Higland Baptist Church. She worked as a Teller at High Plains Federal Credit Union until her retirement in 1996. After retirement she was very active as with the Pink Ladies for 22 years.

Survivors include: three daughters; Rhonda Robinson (Mike) of Amarillo, TX, Sondra "Sam" Andes (Rick) of Clovis, NM, and Genia Jenkins (Matt) of Seminole, TX, nine grandchildren; Terry, Roger, and Ronnie Robinson, Marla Robinson Golladay, Shane and Cole Andes, Mark Harvey, Mattie Jenkins King, and Jay Jenkins, 16 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; Carl and Mattie Heard, husband; Gene Harvey, son; Dennis Harvey, four sisters and one brother.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on June 2, 2019