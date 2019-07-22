|
Amanda Belle Jones, 46 of Clovis, New Mexico passed away on Friday, July 19th in Clovis. She was born on July 13, 1973, and was loved by many.
Survivors include her parents, Jo and Kenneth Jones; her daughters, Sarah Jo, Saylor Belle and London Kenneth; and her brother, Darren and wife Jill Jones; nieces and nephews, Zoe, Isaac, Veagan, and Cash.
Services will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Church of Christ 16th and Pile with, Michael Harmon officiating. Call Steed Todd Funeral Home for information (575) 763-5541.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on July 24, 2019