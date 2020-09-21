A Memorial Mass of the Resurrection for Amanda "Mandy" Villanueva, 45, will be celebrated by Fr. Francisco Carbajal at 10:00 AM, Thursday, September 24, 2020, at St. Helen Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the Portales Cemetery with her beloved family acting as honorary pallbearers.
Amanda Christine Villanueva, known to family and friends as Mandy, was born March 16, 1975, in Portales and died September 11, 2020, in Portales. She was a 1993 graduate of Portales High School. Through the years she had worked at a variety of jobs, from insurance to car sales to banking, and finally ranch and farm work. The latter was her favorite occupation, as she loved being outdoors. She was very mechanically minded and was very handy to fix whatever needed repairs. She was a very gifted writer, and had a special way with words. Her favorite pastime was hunting for arrowheads and beautiful rocks. She was a member of St. Helen Catholic Church.
She had a unique sense of humor, and a heart of gold. Mandy was an extremely generous lady, always ready to help anyone in need. Her smile would light up your whole day.
She is survived by two children, Riley Lujan and Samantha Montgomery, and her husband, Royce Montgomery; as well by her mother, Priscilla Villanueva who all live in Portales.
