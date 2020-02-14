|
Anita "Nita or Nana" Jean Helmer was born at home in Fields, New Mexico on April 9, 1933 during the height of the depression. She died surrounded by her loving family on February 13, 2020. Nita was born at home in Fields, NM to Rosie Smith and William Teel. Her father died when she was a young child and she was raised by her mother on a dairy farm in the area.
Nita met her future husband, W. G. Helmer when she was a senior in high school and they were married on December 28, 1952. They were married 62 years before he passed away in 2015. She missed him every day since that time. They lived and worked on a farm in Floyd. Sometimes during their early years together, they went to Farmington so W. G. could work with his brother in law on the oil pipeline to earn enough to keep farming. They had a happy life together out on the farm, growing vegetables, which she shared with everyone who wanted some, sewing clothes for the kids and doing anything to support her children. They later moved to Clovis and continued the same traditions with their grandkids by following them to ball games and any other events in which they were involved. She was so proud of every single achievement her kids earned and was the heart and center of her family.
Nita is survived by one sister, Celina Snider; one sister-in-law, Nonie Lasater; three children, Cindy and Randy Osburn of Clovis, Cheryl and Robert Fields of Santa Fe, and Donnie and Barbara Helmer of Clovis. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Shea Osburn and Phil Martinez, Mandy and Ben McDaniel, Brooke and Tony Bowman, Kerry and D'Shawn Osburn and Chad and Jaci Helmer.
She is also survived by 10 great grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Grace McDaniel, Claire McDaniel, Hannah Helmer, Lane Helmer, Luke Bowman, Annie Bowman, Kady Osburn, Kayson Osburn, Calla Martinez and Iris Martinez as well as numerous nieces and nephews and others who she loved and adopted as part of her own family.
A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm at First United Methodist Church in Clovis, NM.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Lighthouse Mission or First United Methodist Church Youth in Clovis.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Feb. 16, 2020