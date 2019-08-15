|
Anita K. Wilt of Clovis, NM, passed away peacefully at home on August 13, 2019. Born February 18, 1931 in Hudson, NY.
She married Peter C. Wilt on September 7, 1952. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Nanny and friend to all.
She is preceded in death by, her parents Martin and Nora Kipp of New York, a Son David Wilt of Clovis, a daughter Dianne Wilt of Texas and a Son-in-law Scott Rebtoy of Oklahoma.
She is survived by her Husband Peter C. Wilt, and children, Leslie Rebtoy of OK, Pete Wilt (Cynthia) of Clovis, Barbara Hardin (Dudley) of Clovis, Larry Wilt (Lisa) of WA, and Nora Gaddis (Justin) of TX. Grandkids, Sean Williams, Staci Williams (Courtney), Shelby Truesdale (Warren), Skyler Wilt (Katie), Kane Wilt (Leah), Shannan Gutierrez (Armando), Starla Bamforth (John) Sarah Wilson (Rich), Austin Wilt (Emily), Aaron Ollom, Joshua Gaddis, Daniel Gaddis (Nydia), Nathan Gaddis (Stacie), 21 Great Grandkids, 1 brother Lester Kipp (Claire) of FL, and numerous Nieces and Nephews.
There will be no services.
"Mom, You are the calm at The Center of our busy world, the Joy in our Days, and The Warmth in our Nights."
Love and miss you,
The Family
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Aug. 18, 2019