Ann Lee Kennedy (67) of Clovis, NM died on Friday, March 29, at Farwell Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Ann was a graduate of Clovis High School and attended college at the University of New Mexico, Amarillo College and West Texas State University. She worked for many years in hospital labs in Texas, Oregon and here in Clovis.

Ann is survived by her brother, Byry Kennedy and her nephew Robert Kennedy in New Hampshire and by her cousins Mary Frost and Barbara Atkinson in Arizona.

Ann loved her dogs, Phoenix, Sophie and Sam, and major league baseball. She would have hated to miss opening season. The family's heartfelt gratitude goes out to all those who befriended her in life and to the staff at Farwell Care and Rehabilitation Center who looked after her in her final days. She will be sorely missed.

A private service to celebrate Ann's life will be held in the spring in New Hampshire. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 17, 2019