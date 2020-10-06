1/1
Anna (Jenkins) Foster
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A memorial service for Anna Jenkins Nixon Foster recently of Clovis, NM will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, October 12, 2020 at Wheeler Mortuary Chapel, Portales, NM.  Foster, who was 75 years of age, died at home.  She was born to Paul W. and Betty (Blount) Jenkins on July 16, 1945 in Roswell, NM.  She was a graduate of Portales High School and attended Eastern New Mexico University, University of Louisiana, and University of Southern Mississippi.
She was a published and talented writer who was employed by four newspapers and two magazines over the years including, "Hobbs News-Sun," "Portales News-Tribune," and Cannon Air Force Base's publication, "Mach Meter" of which she was named the 1997 contract writer of the year.  Anna also was the recipient of several Associated Press awards.
Foster was a member of the First Baptist Church of Portales, the Salvation Army Advisory Board, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, member of the Red Hat Society, and was an active community volunteer. Anna's greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.  She was a vivacious and loving daughter, sister, mother, aunt, friend, and grandmother.  Her smile, laugh, and warm personality will be missed by all.
She is survived by her son Rex Lynn Nixon and wife of Hobbs, NM, five grandchildren: Brittany Thomas Ramos and her husband, Alexis of Midland, TX, Chaz, Brett, Bethany, and Brendon Nixon of Hobbs, NM; two great grandchildren: Aiden Nixon and Paislynn Ramos; her brother, James E. Jenkins, Sr. and his wife Nora of Baton Rouge, LA; a sister, Paula Jenkins Hill of Farmington, NM; two nieces; two nephews; her uncle, Dr. David H. Blount and his wife, Betty of San Diego, CA; and numerous cousins and friends whom she loved so dearly.  She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul W. and Betty (Blount) Jenkins; her husband and the love of her life, Richard "Mac" Foster, and her brother, George Don Jenkins.
A special and sincere thank you to her dearest friend and cousin, Jane Rhodes Andrus.  Also, Anna was grateful and truly blessed for her friendship with Denise Jones.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wheeler Mortuary
500 East 3rd Street
Portales, NM 88130
(505) 356-4455
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wheeler Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved