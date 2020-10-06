A memorial service for Anna Jenkins Nixon Foster recently of Clovis, NM will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, October 12, 2020 at Wheeler Mortuary Chapel, Portales, NM. Foster, who was 75 years of age, died at home. She was born to Paul W. and Betty (Blount) Jenkins on July 16, 1945 in Roswell, NM. She was a graduate of Portales High School and attended Eastern New Mexico University, University of Louisiana, and University of Southern Mississippi.

She was a published and talented writer who was employed by four newspapers and two magazines over the years including, "Hobbs News-Sun," "Portales News-Tribune," and Cannon Air Force Base's publication, "Mach Meter" of which she was named the 1997 contract writer of the year. Anna also was the recipient of several Associated Press awards.

Foster was a member of the First Baptist Church of Portales, the Salvation Army Advisory Board, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, member of the Red Hat Society, and was an active community volunteer. Anna's greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a vivacious and loving daughter, sister, mother, aunt, friend, and grandmother. Her smile, laugh, and warm personality will be missed by all.

She is survived by her son Rex Lynn Nixon and wife of Hobbs, NM, five grandchildren: Brittany Thomas Ramos and her husband, Alexis of Midland, TX, Chaz, Brett, Bethany, and Brendon Nixon of Hobbs, NM; two great grandchildren: Aiden Nixon and Paislynn Ramos; her brother, James E. Jenkins, Sr. and his wife Nora of Baton Rouge, LA; a sister, Paula Jenkins Hill of Farmington, NM; two nieces; two nephews; her uncle, Dr. David H. Blount and his wife, Betty of San Diego, CA; and numerous cousins and friends whom she loved so dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul W. and Betty (Blount) Jenkins; her husband and the love of her life, Richard "Mac" Foster, and her brother, George Don Jenkins.

A special and sincere thank you to her dearest friend and cousin, Jane Rhodes Andrus. Also, Anna was grateful and truly blessed for her friendship with Denise Jones.



