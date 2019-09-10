|
Annie Ruth (Holloman) Gilliland, age 91, of Amarillo, TX, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Plum Creek Place Assisted Living Community, in Amarillo. Cremation has taken place and graveside services will be September 14 at 10 am at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Clovis, NM. Visitation for family and friends will be September 13, 5-7 pm at Muffley Funeral Home.
Annie was born to James and Lela Mae (McDaniel) Holloman, in Los Angeles, CA. She was raised in Clovis, NM, and in 1950 she married her high school sweetheart, Jimmy Gilliland. She attended Pepperdine University and Eastern New Mexico University, earning a Master's degree in Education. For over 25 years she taught 4th grade at Zia Elementary. Annie loved teaching, sewing and taking care of people.
Survivors include: three children; Cindy (Len) Griffin of Alabama, Becky (David) Buttel of Texas, and Mark Gilliland of Texas, eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by: her parents, James and Lela Mae, stepfather James Piercy Head, husband Jimmy, and brother, James D. "Bill" Holloman.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Sept. 11, 2019