Antonio D. Garcia, 90 a longtime Vaughn, NM resident, and for the past nine years a resident of Portales, NM, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following an illness.

Antonio was born June 13, 1928, in Clovis, NM to the home of Pablo and Ramona (Doran) Garcia. He was reared in Encino where he attended school.

Antonio served in the US Army, he enlisted on May 17, 1946 at Fort Bliss, Texas. He served with the 76th FTN Squadron, 23rd Fighter Group until his honorable discharge on April 29, 1947 at Camp Stoneman, CA.

Antonio worked 36 years for AT&SF Railroad as a Trackman Machine Operator with the last 14 years as Track Foreman. He retired in 1988 as the Section Foreman in Vaughn, NM.

Antonio was married to Helen Pena on June 2, 1951, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Encino. He was a longtime member St. Mary's Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion Post 53 in Vaughn.

Antonio is preceded in death by his wife Helen Garcia on February 27, 2018, his father Pablo Garcia in 1931, mother Ramona Ortega in 1956, two daughters Cecilia Chavez in 2003, and Beatrice Garcia in 2018, a son Manuel Garcia in 1965, two granddaughters Bobbi Sisneros in 1980, and Holly Garcia in 1988, and a great-grandson Derek Garcia Jr. in 2005, a brother Edwardo "Lalo" Garcia and a sister Domie Rackler.

Survivors include two daughters Diana Garcia of Portales, Irene (Johnny) Sanchez of Vaughn, two sons Anthony (Sandra) Garcia of Santa Fe, and Patricio (Amy) Garcia of Portales, also surviving are 23 grandchildren, 63 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren, one brother Alejandro Ortega of Roswell, along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Holy rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm Friday, May 10, 2019, and the funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am Saturday, May 11, 2019, both services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Vaughn, NM with Father Leonard Paskus officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Encino Catholic Cemetery, Encino, New Mexico. Pallbearers are Manuel Sisneros, Michael Chavez, Andre Sanchez, Paula Garcia, Desiree Garcia, and Samantha Houston.

Arrangements are under the direction of Chavez Funeral Home, 830 N. Fifth Street, Fort Sumner, New Mexico. (575) 355-2311. To place an online tribute or sign the guest book, go to www.chavezfuneralhome.com Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on May 8, 2019