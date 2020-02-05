Home

Steed-Todd Funeral Home
800 E. Manana Blvd
Clovis, NM 88101
(575) 763-5541
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Steed-Todd Funeral Home
800 E. Manana Blvd
Clovis, NM 88101
April Andrea Sena


1973 - 2020
April Andrea Sena Obituary
The incredible April Andrea Sena passed from this earth to go and be with God, on February 3, 2020.
April was born at Cannon Airforce base in Clovis, New Mexico on May 18, 1973, to loving parents, Fernando and Petra (Morales) Sena. This specific birthplace was foreshadowing, because April joined the United States Army in 2000 and served her country.
April's family said that she was a fur baby Mom, to her precious pit bulls. She was said to be a hard worker, took care of her family when they needed her, and was a proud New Orleans Saints fan. April loved flowers and collecting antiques.
April is preceded in death by her Mother, Petra (Morales) Sena.
April is survived by her loving father, Fernando Sena, proud brothers, Fernando, Jesse, Jose and Oscar.
Pallbearers include: Fernando Sena, Jesse Sena, Jose Sena, Xavier Sena, Sergio Sena, and Oscar Sena.
Honorary Pallbearers include: Valerie Sena, Martha Sena, Mariah Sena, and Angel Sena.
Services for April Andrea Sena are Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:00 am, in the Steed Todd Chapel.
Services are in loving care by Steed Tod Funeral home located at 800 E Manana Blvd. Clovis, New Mexico 88101.
Rest in Power, April Sena.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Feb. 9, 2020
