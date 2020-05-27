Archie V. Gibbs, 80, of Clovis, passed away on May 23, 2020, in Clovis, NM.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am on Monday June 1, 2020, at Clovis Livestock Auction with Wayne Kinman of Kenna Community Church officiating. Burial will follow at Lawn Haven Cemetery. Arrangements are made by Steed-Todd Funeral Home.

Archie was born in Clovis, NM to Alvis and Ora Bell Gibbs on February 13, 1940. He went to School in Clovis and Ranchvale, NM. He married Darla Miller Gibbs on September 29, 1979 in Mayhill, NM.

He liked riding horses and working outside in his younger days. He was a very quiet, private person and not fond of traveling. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He worked as a Livestock Inspector/Supervisor for the New Mexico Livestock Board for 30 plus years. He was a veteran and he served in the Army. He met his wife Darla Miller Gibbs at Cook's Restaurant on a blind date. They spent nearly 41 inseparable years together in Clovis. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Archie is preceded in death by his parents Alvis and Ora Belle Gibbs, and his three brothers A. J. Gibbs, Don Gibbs, and Kirk Gibbs.

Archie is survived by his spouse, Darla Gibbs of Clovis; his daughters, Robbie Gibbs of Clovis, and Lisa Gibbs of Clovis; sister, El Juena Jacquez of Clovis; and grandson, Michael Gibbs of Clovis.

Pallbearers will be Michael Gibbs, Jerry Speer, Barry Allen, Slo Fulgham, Daryl Hawkins, Jerry Miller, Ted Miller, and Steven Howard.

Honorary Pallbearers are Bob Robinson, Butch Smith, Tommy Williams and Thurman Fullerton.

The family of Archie Gibbs wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Interim Hospice, and Diane Davis and Wayne Moore of Interim Hospice. We would also like to thank Parkland Baptist Church and Pastor Wayne Boydston.



