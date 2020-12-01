Arthur Joseph Maestas, 82, of Clovis, NM went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 27, 2020, at Plains Regional Medical Center. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton, Clovis. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Mission Garden of Memories. David Maestas, Sal Maestas, Phillip Maestas, Mark Maestas, Lorenzo Sierra Jr., Michael Maestas, and Noah Maestas will be pallbearers. Richard Gonzales, Mathew Villareal, Alex Maestas, Ruben Gallegos, Henry Gallegos, and Tomas Roybal will be honorary pallbearers.
Arthur was born November 23, 1938, in Littlefield, TX to Arturo Maestas and Maria Medina Maestas. He married Julia Frances Gutierrez on April 4, 1959, in Clovis, NM. Arthur enjoyed watching baseball, football, and going to BINGO. He loved watching his grandchildren at their sporting events.
Survivors include: his children; Diana Gallegos of Clovis, NM, Irene Roybal of South Dakota, David Maestas of Santa Fe, NM, Ramona Gonzales (Raul Rodriguez) of Clovis, NM, Susie Maestas of Clovis, NM, Sal Maestas (Jacqueline Romero) of Clovis, NM, Phillip Maestas of Clovis, NM, and Mark Maestas of Clovis, NM, sister; Florinda Romero of Amarillo, TX, 23 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren with two more on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Arthur and Maria Maestas, wife; Julia Maestas, three brothers; Jimmy Maestas, Billy Maestas, and Salvador Maestas, and great-grandson; Liam Joseph Roman.
