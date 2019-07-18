Mass of the Resurrection for Ashley Megan Lopez, 17, of Portales, was held at 12:00 PM, Thursday, July 18, 2019, at St. Helen Catholic Church with Fr. Francisco Carbajal officiating. Ashley will be cremated and a private burial will take place at a later date in Newkirk, New Mexico. Pall bearers were Isiah Saiz, Dusty Nusser, Andres Sosa, Rafael Salazar, Brad Jensen. Honorary pallbearers were Paula Terry, Heather Pfaffenberger, Louella Gallegos, Bridget Segovia, Rachel Reyes, Julie Maloney-Pena, Gary Riedel, Kim Heflin, Petie Baca, Devany Brunk, Stacey Rowland, Eunice Garza, Christy Bradfute, Margret Gomez, Sylvia Poynor, Liz Saiz, Coach Parker, Jennifer Abarca, Teresa Varnell, Fran Rains, Christi Lucero, and Celina Nanez.

Ashley Megan Lopez went from the comfort of her parents' arms to the comfort of the Lord and grandparents in heaven on July 15, 2019. Ashley was born on January 22, 2002, in Clovis, New Mexico to Domitilio and Leona Lopez. Ashley loved music, traveling, had a great sense of humor and smile, contagious laugh, and was the Pittsburgh Steelers #1 Fan. She enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with her family and friends.

Ashley is survived by her parents and sister, Samantha Lopez, Godparents, Naomi and Brad Jensen, and extended family. Ashley is preceded in death by her grandparents, Sylvia Netzer, Felipe Lopez, and Senida Lopez, great-grandparents Amalia Ortiz and Agapito Ortiz.

Special thanks to Jennifer McKinney for the care and all the staff at PRMC Home Health and Hospice, residents of Portales, and Portales School District staff and administration for all you did to make Ashley feel loved. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to the 1p36 Deletion Support & Awareness. www.1p36dsa.org/ donate-now/

Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on July 21, 2019