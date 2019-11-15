Home

Audrey B (Holly) Woulard


1932 - 2019
Audrey B (Holly) Woulard Obituary
Audrey B. Woulard, 87, beloved Daughter/Sister/Wife/ Mother/Grandmother/Great Grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on November 8, 2019. She entered this world on March 3, 1932, in Mount Vernon, NY, born to James O. and Olive R. Holly.
She is survived by her brother, Edwin Holly and his wife Tay Holly and their daughter, Pamela Smith; her son, James B. Guhrke and his daughter Heather M. Guhrke and her two children Mia and Landon; daughter, Laura A. Guhrke and her son Jessie Canez and his wife Ashley and their family Michael-Angelo, Henry-Jesus, River-Josephina; son, William E. Guhrke and his wife Eduwigis (Kiki) and their family; William L. Guhrke and his wife Seka A. and their two son's Oryin and Zolin; son, Austin E. Guhrke; daughter, Sasha E. Guhrke and her three sons Stunner, Battle, and Legend Zaikowski; son, Robert A. Guhrke and his two children, Justin and Jenny; daughter, Diane H. Muller and husband Kevin M. and their two son's Zachary and Hunter.
A simple memorial and family service per Audrey's request was held on November 9th at 7:00 pm at Steed Todd Funeral Home.
Audrey grew up in the Mt Vernon, NY area as a young girl and later spent most of her life in different parts of Arizona. She later in life decided to move to Clovis, NM and spend her "golden years" around her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She spent lots of time playing board games and spending quality time keeping her loved ones in check. In her later years Audrey requested to move to a retirement community where she had lot's of care, attention, and friendship. Audrey B. Woulard will be forever in our hearts and prayers. She has her arms and heart wide open eagerly awaiting the lord's acceptance into eternal life, mom we love you...rest in peace!
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Nov. 17, 2019
