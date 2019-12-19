|
|
Carolyn was born January 12, 1942 in Clovis, New Mexico to June Wallace and Edna Moore. She passed from this life on December 17, 2019 at the age of 77 in Amarillo, TX.
She drove a truck cross country for many years before settling in Amarillo, TX. She will be remembered for her love of caring for others, Whether the homeless in her community or family. In recent years she really enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, great- grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and her beloved dog Penny.
She is survived by her children, April Willis of Texas, Kelly Gibbons of Michigan, and James King of California; her sister, Peggy Williams of Clovis; 14 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren, and numerous extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sons David Ricks and Pride Gillis, and 1 sister June Pino.
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial service will be held on December 26, 2019, at 11:00am (CST) at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel 2800 Paramount Blvd. in Amarillo, Texas. With Doug Gehm officiating.
The family wishes to thank Kindred Hospice of Amarillo for their kindness and compassion, as well as her daily caregivers who made it possible for her to remain at home.
Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors in Amarillo, Texas.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Dec. 22, 2019