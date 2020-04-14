|
Audrey Iola (Pinkston) Widner , 101, received Heaven's call on April 11, 2020 at her home in Waco, Texas. She was the only daughter of four children born to Newtie and Lula Pinkston at their home outside of Melrose, New Mexico on October 5, 1918.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Clayburn of Amarillo, Texas, Buford of Melrose, New Mexico, and Melvin of Whitesboro, Texas; her husband Debs Widner, stillborn son Gary Lynn, two grandsons, Brandon and Justin Widner; and one son-in-law Gary Burch.
She is survived by two sons, Harvey Widner (Violet) of Duncanville, Texas, Jimmy Widner (Elaine) of Willmar, Minnesota; two daughters, Donna Bigler (Dale) of Melrose, New Mexico, and Connie Fischer (Ken) of Waco, Texas. She is also survived by 7 grandsons and 3 granddaughters, 8 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a nephew, Stanley Pinkston, and a step-son Monty Edwards both of whom she considered as her very own.
Audrey grew up on a farm near Melrose, New Mexico and graduated from Melrose High School. She married Debs Widner in 1937, and celebrated 66 years together while they lived on and worked a farm/ranch operation. She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ. Following the death of her husband in 2003, she moved to Waco, Texas in 2005 to live with Connie and Ken Fischer where Connie continued to be her primary caregiver just as she had done for our Dad.
Audrey became well known for her many hand-sewn quilts, baby blankets, and embroidered pillowcases until her eyesight failed. She had many photo albums that she loved to look through and remember all the family, friends, and places that were so special to her. In a spiral notebook, she had written one of her favorite sayings "what we leave behind is a memory of who we were".
A memorial service will be held in Clovis, New Mexico followed by interment at the cemetery in Melrose, New Mexico.
In Loving care by Steed Todd Funeral Home
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 15, 2020