Aurora Rico, 75, of Clovis, NM, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at her home. A visitation will be held from 1-4 pm, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Muffley Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are required to limit visitors to only 5 at a time, family will mandate door. A private family graveside service will be held at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens.
Aurora was born November 18, 1945, in Manila, Phillipines to Jose Manuel and Andrea Dizon Manuel. She married Joaquin Rico on October 27, 1976, in New York, NY. Aurora worked as a nurse. She enjoyed going to church, attending bible study, gardening, and spending time with her dogs.
Survivors include: her four children; Christopher Del Rosario of Clovis, NM, Grace Del Rosario of Seattle, WA, David Rico (Lupe) of Clovis, NM, and Michael Rico (Heather) of Houston, TX, and five grandchildren; Timothy Gonzales, Sofia Rico, Gabriella Del Rosario McDaniel, Carter Rico, and Nicholas Rico. She was preceded in death by her parents; Jose and Andrea Manuel, her husband; Joaquin Rico, and a brother; Roman Manuel.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com.
Aurora was born November 18, 1945, in Manila, Phillipines to Jose Manuel and Andrea Dizon Manuel. She married Joaquin Rico on October 27, 1976, in New York, NY. Aurora worked as a nurse. She enjoyed going to church, attending bible study, gardening, and spending time with her dogs.
Survivors include: her four children; Christopher Del Rosario of Clovis, NM, Grace Del Rosario of Seattle, WA, David Rico (Lupe) of Clovis, NM, and Michael Rico (Heather) of Houston, TX, and five grandchildren; Timothy Gonzales, Sofia Rico, Gabriella Del Rosario McDaniel, Carter Rico, and Nicholas Rico. She was preceded in death by her parents; Jose and Andrea Manuel, her husband; Joaquin Rico, and a brother; Roman Manuel.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from May 12 to May 13, 2020.