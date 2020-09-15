1/1
Austin Tye Curtis
1988 - 2020
Austin Tye Curtis, age 32, of Clovis, NM, passed away September 9, 2020, in Clovis. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Hamlin Memorial United Methodist Church, 324 5th Street, Farwell, TX, at 12:00PM CDT, with Klon Kitchen officiating.
Austin was born June 30, 1988, to James "Tye" and Leslie (Imoe) Curtis, in Lubbock, TX. He loved going to the lake, riding four wheelers with his dad, and spending time with his nephew. Austin was an avid Golden State Warrior fan and enjoyed anything related to computing technology.
Survivors include: his parents; Tye and Leslie Curtis, brother; Jared Curtis and his wife; Savannah, nephew; Jackson Curtis, and numerous extended family. He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
The family would like extend a special thank you to all the friends, and angels that touched his heart over the years.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home www.muffleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
