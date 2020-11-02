Ayrel Don Cross, at the age of 76, went to heaven on October 24, 2020, in Clovis, NM due to complications of pneumonia and Covid-19.
Ayrel Don Cross was born in Clovis, NM to Arnold Lloyd and Lula Melissa Cross. He went by Don. He was born the third child out of five children. Don grew up on a farm in Bellview, NM. He learned his hard work ethics at a very young age of 5 years old. He drove a tractor from early morning to dusk. He had the ability to drive a grain truck at the age of 11. He continued his hard work ethics his entire life. He never backed down from life challenges. He was baptized in the Church of Christ in his early twenties and he used his religious background to make positive decisions out of negative situations. He definitely did not believe in breaking rules.
When he was in the 8th grade, he left Rosedale Schools to go to the Grady Schools where he met the love of his life, Peggy White. They were married in Grady, NM, June 1, 1962. He became his wife's guardian during her Senior year; plus roofing for Mayfield Roofing in Amarillo, TX. During the summer, he operated a combine with his daddy. Later, he moved to Clovis, NM and worked at Rainbo Bakery. After several years at the Bakery, he began working at Swift &Co. He was known as "Shutter Down Don." If the family needed anything extra he took a job selling Filter Queen vacuums. After Swift closed, he went to work as a supervisor at Mrs. Bairds Bakery. His last career was working as a successful realtor for over twenty years. He never met a stranger.
He thrived to be involved in his three children's lives. He was part of the Cub Scout Program. He became a coach for his children for their sports at their early ages. He continued coaching until his children became coaches. He was the "Rock" in his children, his grandchildren, and his great grandchildren's lives. He never missed anything that involved his children, grandchildren, or great grandchildren.
Don's pleasures in life were being in the mountains and camping with family and friends. He also looked forward to hunting with his family and friends. Don and Peggy spent a good part of their retirement camping and exploring different mountain areas of various states. One of the greatest memories was going to Blake's for a green chile cheeseburger in Tucumcari, NM, and then going to Mills Canyon to drink a diet Dr. Pepper.
He is survived by his wife Peggy of 58 years, a son Ayrel Bret (Mary) in Clovis, NM; daughter, Desiree Cross in Clovis, NM; daughter, Krystie (Kelly) Tindle in Clovis, NM; a half brother, James Emmettt in Cordova, TN; Mike (Jovie) in Bushland, TX; grandchildren, Colt (Lauren) Cross in Clovis, MM, Cobey (Laura) Isbell in Clovis, NM, Tori Isbell in Clovis, NM, Trevor Cross in Syracuse, NY, Kordell Tindle in Lubbock, TX, Haley (Dylan) Cross in Syracuse, NY, Kassadie Tindle in Clovis, NM, Thomas Cross in Syracuse, NY, Kallie Tindle in Clovis, NM, Jaydi Cross in Clovis, NM. He also leaves behind great grandchildren: Teja, Tia,Carter, Connor, Caidzlynn, Cypress, Savannah, Preston, and Wyatt.
He was preceded in death by a son, Don Doulas; parents; 2 brothers, Arnold Jr. and Honel; a half brother, Bobby; a sister, Elvis; 2 grandsons, Justin and Dustin Isbell; and granddaughter, Crystalynn Cross.
Funeral services for Don will be held November 5th, 2020 at 2:00 pm at 21st Church of Christ officiated by Troy Oliver and Ken Cable. The services will be on livestream at 21st COC.com.